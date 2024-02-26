Previous
Walking in the rain by dkbarnett
Walking in the rain

I wouldn't normally walk in this kind of weather - plus I foolishly went out without coat or umbrella so at this stage I was soaked to the skin! and so was my camera. Our son unfortunately did a nose to tail and had to get his car towed. I walked to where our spare car is waiting on some work to be done, retrieved it then drove it to our son so he has something to use in the meantime. I walked because at that time of the afternoon, it would be faster than Uber. I think I should have used a scooter!
26th February 2024 26th Feb 24

Laura ace
Great photo.
February 26th, 2024  
John Falconer ace
Great descriptive image. (And it sounds like a very wet busy day!!)
February 26th, 2024  
