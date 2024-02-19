Costa

Costa is the name of this beautiful spider. I only had a few minutes but wanted to take a closeup photograph of this tarantula. I had previously talked to the handler and he said I was welcome to go back sometime after the tarantula experience to take some photos. Well the experience is no longer 11:00 am but 2:00 pm, however, they still invited me out the back. I was a wee bit disappointed though because I was hand holding and the shutter speed (because of the low light) was just a bit too slow for really sharp photos.