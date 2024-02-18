Previous
Butterfly by dkbarnett
Photo 1518

Butterfly

After taking our daughter to the airport, I decided to quickly visit Butterfly Creek. The butterflies there are so beautiful.
18th February 2024 18th Feb 24

Delwyn Barnett

@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
Helen Jane
this narrow focus really forces me to look at the body shape and detail - I love all that you have caught there - including the head.
February 19th, 2024  
oh wow! this is fabulous
February 19th, 2024  
