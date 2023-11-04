Previous
A blanket of blossoms by dkbarnett
245 / 365

A blanket of blossoms

I am too late in posting my photo for last weeks get pushed challenge. Apologies to Annie D. However, I will post it now anyway. My challenge from Annie was to choose two words from the November word list to create one image. For this image I can put in four words this fit this image. A FLORAL BLANKET BELOW the tree framed with LEAVES.
What drew me to this image was the light shining through the shadow onto the rhododendron blossoms below the tree.
4th November 2023 4th Nov 23

Delwyn Barnett

ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
67% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Delwyn Barnett ace
@annied
Sorry I am so late in posting this Annie - we were away and it completely went out of my mind.
November 6th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise