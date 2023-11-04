A blanket of blossoms

I am too late in posting my photo for last weeks get pushed challenge. Apologies to Annie D. However, I will post it now anyway. My challenge from Annie was to choose two words from the November word list to create one image. For this image I can put in four words this fit this image. A FLORAL BLANKET BELOW the tree framed with LEAVES.

What drew me to this image was the light shining through the shadow onto the rhododendron blossoms below the tree.