Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 401
McDonald Downs
On day 2 of our 4WD trip we drove through McDonald Downs, a very large sheep and beef station in Canterbury.
10th April 2022
10th Apr 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Delwyn Barnett
ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
1367
photos
74
followers
99
following
109% complete
View this month »
394
395
396
397
398
399
400
401
Latest from all albums
399
122
841
400
401
842
123
124
Photo Details
Views
7
Album
Other
Camera
X-T4
Taken
10th April 2022 11:39am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
station
,
sheep
,
farm
,
beef
,
canterbury
,
4wd
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close