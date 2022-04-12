Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 403
A rather wet road ...
Day 4 of our trip and heading from Fairlie to Omarama. This is a river delta area and was quite wet, a damp and grey day, but the brilliant yellow foliage made a real show in places.
12th April 2022
12th Apr 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Delwyn Barnett
ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
1371
photos
74
followers
99
following
110% complete
View this month »
396
397
398
399
400
401
402
403
Latest from all albums
401
842
402
843
403
844
123
124
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
Other
Camera
X-T4
Taken
12th April 2022 11:52am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
trees
,
river
,
4wd
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close