Previous
Next
A rather wet road ... by dkbarnett
Photo 403

A rather wet road ...

Day 4 of our trip and heading from Fairlie to Omarama. This is a river delta area and was quite wet, a damp and grey day, but the brilliant yellow foliage made a real show in places.
12th April 2022 12th Apr 22

Delwyn Barnett

ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
110% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise