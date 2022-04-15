Previous
Alice by dkbarnett
Alice

Alice doesn't usually like having her photo taken, but the gerbera that was on our table at the cafe distracted her nicely. I was taking a photo of the flower of course!!
15th April 2022

Delwyn Barnett

