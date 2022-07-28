Previous
Lyall Bay by dkbarnett
Photo 418

Lyall Bay

I went for a walk along the beach at Lyall Bay. A bit wet and windy but exhilarating.
28th July 2022 28th Jul 22

Delwyn Barnett

