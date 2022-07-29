Previous
Blue Morpho Butterfly by dkbarnett
Blue Morpho Butterfly

A hot place to visit to see exotic butterflies - this is a museum in Dunedin. We watched a release of butterflies that had hatched the night prior. One butterfly landed on my glasses and stayed there for probably 10 minutes.
29th July 2022 29th Jul 22

Delwyn Barnett

@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
Brian ace
Brilliant capture
August 7th, 2022  
