Roaring Bay by dkbarnett
Roaring Bay

I walked down to Roaring Bay where the yellow penguins come in during the late afternoon / evening to socialise. I was too early for them but did see a great big sea lion sleeping on the beach. I took this photo walking back up to the car.
30th July 2022 30th Jul 22

Delwyn Barnett

Issi Bannerman ace
This is quite lovely.
August 8th, 2022  
