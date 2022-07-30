Sign up
Photo 420
Roaring Bay
I walked down to Roaring Bay where the yellow penguins come in during the late afternoon / evening to socialise. I was too early for them but did see a great big sea lion sleeping on the beach. I took this photo walking back up to the car.
30th July 2022
30th Jul 22
Delwyn Barnett
ace
@dkbarnett
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Other
Camera
X-H1
Taken
30th July 2022 1:06pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sun
,
grass
Issi Bannerman
ace
This is quite lovely.
August 8th, 2022
