Trees by dkbarnett
Photo 428

Trees

An in-camera double exposure of a stand of trees where we landed on a beach to go for a walk.
24th September 2022 24th Sep 22

Delwyn Barnett

I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
haskar ace
Lovely effect.
October 3rd, 2022  
