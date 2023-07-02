Sign up
Photo 544
Yellow spotted monitor
When we got back to our accommodation, this guy was waddling around. I followed him, taking lots of photos and was rewarded with one with his tongue poking out.
2nd July 2023
2nd Jul 23
Delwyn Barnett
ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
Tags
reptile
,
monitor
,
lizard
,
northern-territories
,
bamurru-plains
