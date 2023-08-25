Previous
Next
Indie and her dog Mahi by dkbarnett
Photo 579

Indie and her dog Mahi

Mahi is the most gorgeous dog who loves her tiny owner. I was actually wanting to get a photo of Mahi having a lick of Indy's ice cream, but Mahi was too well behaved to do so.
25th August 2023 25th Aug 23

Delwyn Barnett

ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
158% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
It looks like Mahi is the proud owner of Indie rather than the other way round.
August 26th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise