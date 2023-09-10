Sign up
Previous
Photo 588
Black Swans
Three black swans swimming towards me during my walk early on Sunday morning.
10th September 2023
10th Sep 23
1
0
Delwyn Barnett
ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
Photo Details
Tags
lake
,
swans
,
black-swans
,
lake-taupo
Rick
ace
Great capture.
September 15th, 2023
