Forget me not by dkbarnett
Photo 587

Forget me not

Tiny little forget me nots growing near the walkway at Taupo. I was intrigued with all the little white sots on the petals.
9th September 2023 9th Sep 23

Delwyn Barnett

ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
160% complete

Dawn ace
They are a lovely little flower
September 11th, 2023  
