Photo 587
Forget me not
Tiny little forget me nots growing near the walkway at Taupo. I was intrigued with all the little white sots on the petals.
9th September 2023
9th Sep 23
Delwyn Barnett
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
Tags
flowers
weeds
walkway
taupo
Dawn
They are a lovely little flower
September 11th, 2023
