Photo 606
Fashion in the field
Two well dressed gentlemen. Mike on the left was highly commended, and Jeremy on the right won 'best dressed man'. I thought they looked pretty swish.
28th October 2023
28th Oct 23
Delwyn Barnett
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
Tags
portrait
,
home
,
men
,
clothing
,
garden-party
Brian
👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻
November 2nd, 2023
