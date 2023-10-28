Previous
Fashion in the field by dkbarnett
Photo 606

Fashion in the field

Two well dressed gentlemen. Mike on the left was highly commended, and Jeremy on the right won 'best dressed man'. I thought they looked pretty swish.
28th October 2023 28th Oct 23

Delwyn Barnett

ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
166% complete

Brian ace
👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻
November 2nd, 2023  
