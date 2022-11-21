Previous
White Heron coming in to land by dkbarnett
White Heron coming in to land

The kotuku, or white heron is such an elegant bird. This one conveniently flew to a branch really close to our hide.
21st November 2022 21st Nov 22

Delwyn Barnett

JackieR ace
Beautiful
December 14th, 2022  
