36 / 365
The Nursery
That is what they call this place at Bamurru Plains. It was incredible with thousands of these birds which I think are some kind of ducks, maybe whistling ducks? We couldn't get too close because of the crocodile risk.
2nd July 2023
2nd Jul 23
Delwyn Barnett
ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
Views
3
3
Comments
1
1
Album
When I just want to put one more in!
Camera
X-T4
Taken
2nd July 2023 5:18pm
Exif
View Info
Privacy
Public
Tags
ducks
,
birds
,
northern-territories
,
bamurru-plains
Dawn
ace
An interesting shot Delwyn I wouldn’t want to get too close either .
July 24th, 2023
