Previous
The Nursery by dkbarnett
36 / 365

The Nursery

That is what they call this place at Bamurru Plains. It was incredible with thousands of these birds which I think are some kind of ducks, maybe whistling ducks? We couldn't get too close because of the crocodile risk.
2nd July 2023 2nd Jul 23

Delwyn Barnett

ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
9% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Dawn ace
An interesting shot Delwyn I wouldn’t want to get too close either .
July 24th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise