37 / 365
The view from our room
Because there had been rain, this river was much fuller and swifter than normal. I liked the way the trees lit up when the sun was setting.
4th July 2023
4th Jul 23
Delwyn Barnett
ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
Tags
sunset
,
trees
,
river
,
el-questro
