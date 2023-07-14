Sign up
46 / 365
Star trail at Cherubin Falls
While we had dinner I set my camera up to take a series of photos. This is only the second time I have tried this and still haven't got it right, but it was too good an opportunity not to try. The night sky was incredible.
14th July 2023
14th Jul 23
1
0
40
41
42
43
44
45
46
47
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
When I just want to put one more in!
Camera
X-T4
Taken
14th July 2023 7:44pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
night
,
stars
,
star-trails
,
astro
,
kimberley
,
cherubin-falls
John Falconer
ace
Great shot. I must have a go at this.
August 9th, 2023
