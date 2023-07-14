Previous
Star trail at Cherubin Falls by dkbarnett
Star trail at Cherubin Falls

While we had dinner I set my camera up to take a series of photos. This is only the second time I have tried this and still haven't got it right, but it was too good an opportunity not to try. The night sky was incredible.
14th July 2023 14th Jul 23

Delwyn Barnett

@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
John Falconer ace
Great shot. I must have a go at this.
August 9th, 2023  
