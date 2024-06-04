Previous
A funny stone by elisasaeter
A funny stone

I found this funny stone on a bench. Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs. Always much appreciated.
4th June 2024 4th Jun 24

Elisabeth Sæter

@elisasaeter
I am almost 57 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 30 and 26 years old. ...
Rob Z ace
So nice to spread a bit of cheer - but hopefully not too many painted rocks around.
June 4th, 2024  
