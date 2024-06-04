Sign up
Previous
Photo 3640
A funny stone
I found this funny stone on a bench. Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs. Always much appreciated.
4th June 2024
4th Jun 24
Elisabeth Sæter
@elisasaeter
I am almost 57 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 30 and 26 years old. ...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11
Taken
31st May 2024 11:09pm
Tags
nature
,
stone
,
bench
,
summer
Rob Z
ace
So nice to spread a bit of cheer - but hopefully not too many painted rocks around.
June 4th, 2024
