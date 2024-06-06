Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3641
Nidaros Cathedral
Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs. Always much appreciated.
6th June 2024
6th Jun 24
4
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Elisabeth Sæter
@elisasaeter
I am almost 57 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 30 and 26 years old. ...
3641
photos
193
followers
187
following
997% complete
View this month »
3634
3635
3636
3637
3638
3639
3640
3641
Photo Details
Views
15
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11
Taken
6th June 2024 2:26pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
cathedral
,
river
,
summer
,
seascape
,
trondheim
Josie Gilbert
Beautiful shot.
June 6th, 2024
Karen
ace
A serene and wonderful capture. I love that cathedral, the colour is so unusual and yet very beautiful.
June 6th, 2024
Diana
ace
Gorgeous capture and view.
June 6th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
Beautiful image
June 6th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close