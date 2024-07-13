Sign up
Previous
Photo 3676
You and me
Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs. Always much appreciated.
13th July 2024
13th Jul 24
3
2
Elisabeth Sæter
@elisasaeter
I am almost 57 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 30 and 26 years old. ...
3676
photos
193
followers
187
following
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D300S
Taken
29th June 2024 1:41pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
holiday
,
horses
,
summer
,
dole
,
norway
Carole Sandford
ace
What a lovely shot!
July 13th, 2024
Margaret Brown
ace
A lovey capture
July 13th, 2024
gloria jones
ace
Fabulous capture!
July 13th, 2024
