Previous
Photo 3706
Tranøy
Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs. Always much appreciated.
14th August 2024
14th Aug 24
2
1
Elisabeth Sæter
@elisasaeter
I am almost 57 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 30 and 26 years old. ...
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D300S
Taken
13th August 2024 10:23am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
holiday
,
landscape
,
summer
,
norway
,
tranøy
Joan Robillard
ace
Fabulous
August 14th, 2024
Judith Johnson
ace
A lovely stretch of coastline
August 14th, 2024
