Look up at the sky and see by elza
Look up at the sky and see

This rock formation is at Xlendi Bay in Gozo. It is Globigerina Limestone which is the second oldest rock, outcropping over approximately 70% of the area of the Maltese islands.

“Look, up at the sky. There is a light, a beauty up there, that no shadow can touch.”
— J. R. R. Tolkien
19th July 2021 19th Jul 21

Leli

