198 / 365
Look up at the sky and see
This rock formation is at Xlendi Bay in Gozo. It is Globigerina Limestone which is the second oldest rock, outcropping over approximately 70% of the area of the Maltese islands.
“Look, up at the sky. There is a light, a beauty up there, that no shadow can touch.”
— J. R. R. Tolkien
19th July 2021
19th Jul 21
Leli
ace
@elza
Husband to a very patient and supportive wife. Four grown-up kids and grandfather of five. Retired recently after some lovely and wonderful years in the...
256
photos
53
followers
48
following
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 800D
Taken
19th July 2021 6:30pm
Tags
moon
,
rock
