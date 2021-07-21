Sign up
200 / 365
Lonely thinker
Down by the salt pans looking across Xlendi bay caught this man sitting alone in the quiet evening, I guess enjoying the mood and feeling of the place while the sun was setting behind the cliffs.
21st July 2021
21st Jul 21
Leli
ace
@elza
Husband to a very patient and supportive wife. Four grown-up kids and grandfather of five. Retired recently after some lovely and wonderful years in the...
Tags
sea
,
man
,
cliffs
,
salt-pans
