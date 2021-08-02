Previous
August abstract 2 Pyramid in the night by elza
August abstract 2 Pyramid in the night

This reminded me of Van Gogh's Cafe Terrace at Night. These are markings found on the Gozo Ferry's deck.
2nd August 2021 2nd Aug 21

bkb in the city
Great find
August 2nd, 2021  
Casablanca ace
Inspired! I love Van Gogh and his extraordinary quality of light and vivacity.
August 2nd, 2021  
