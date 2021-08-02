Sign up
August abstract 2 Pyramid in the night
This reminded me of Van Gogh's Cafe Terrace at Night. These are markings found on the Gozo Ferry's deck.
2nd August 2021
2nd Aug 21
Leli
ace
@elza
Husband to a very patient and supportive wife. Four grown-up kids and grandfather of five. Retired recently after some lovely and wonderful years in the...
Tags
white
,
yellow
,
blue
,
abstract
,
abstractaug21
bkb in the city
Great find
August 2nd, 2021
Casablanca
ace
Inspired! I love Van Gogh and his extraordinary quality of light and vivacity.
August 2nd, 2021
