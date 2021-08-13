August abstract 13 - Mosta dome

The Mosta dome is all lit up for this week as our parish will celebrate the assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary on the 15th August. We used to have a better view of the church from my house but due to the uncontrolled development in the past few years, only the top part is now visible. For this photo I zoomed in during long exposure and then rendered the image in Lunapic using the stained glass filter. It gives it a more abstract feel than the usual straight shot.



The "uncontrolled" development these past few years in the name of progress, has seen greed (and corruption?) pull down 2 storey buildings and raise 5-7 high-rise apartments, to the detriment of surrounding traditional houses.



Earlier this week, the urban greening agency Greenserv announced it will convert a derelict field (4,000 sq m) by one of the Mosta windmills into a new public garden. We said wow what an idea! Brilliant! A day later we learn that a massive 76,000sq meters of agricultural land in the same area is targeted for a massive development project.