Blessed siesta by elza
Blessed siesta

Uploading a day later. Went to Birzebbuga for a walk during a splendid sunny day. I walked for 6.5km and found a place that I have never been to: Wied ix-Xaqqa (lit Valley of the crevice). It is a beautiful spot and I was surprised to find a new area in spite of the tiny rock I live on.
On my way back to the car I spotted the yellow striped top and wanted to include it into the March colour calendar. I did not disturb the lovely slumber these two guys were enjoying so I stayed well back. They must have tired themselves out deciding whom to vote in a couple of days time:)
23rd March 2022 23rd Mar 22

Leli

ace
@elza
Husband to a very patient and supportive wife. Four grown-up kids and grandfather of five. Retired recently after some lovely and wonderful years in the...
Beverley
It’s wonderful to discover a new place - walking is so good for us - keeps us and fit.
Great photo
March 24th, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
I am sure that they were just resting their eyelids.
March 24th, 2022  
