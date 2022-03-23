Blessed siesta

Uploading a day later. Went to Birzebbuga for a walk during a splendid sunny day. I walked for 6.5km and found a place that I have never been to: Wied ix-Xaqqa (lit Valley of the crevice). It is a beautiful spot and I was surprised to find a new area in spite of the tiny rock I live on.

On my way back to the car I spotted the yellow striped top and wanted to include it into the March colour calendar. I did not disturb the lovely slumber these two guys were enjoying so I stayed well back. They must have tired themselves out deciding whom to vote in a couple of days time:)