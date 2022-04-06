Singing myself to sleep

The sun was almost on the horizon as you can see from the shadow. I like how the light was nearly in line with the wall just about at 90 degrees to my left although I cannot remember what produced the top shadow.

As you can see it's past the cherub's bed time. Mummy or daddy will pick him up and put him to bed soon.

This would have made a good b&w photo but I wanted to show the warm colour of the Maltese stone. It is now rarely used in the flats that are being built. Concrete is the order of the day!