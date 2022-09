From Ta' Pinu ferry

My son and I spent the day at my daughter's house moving furniture - very hard, heavy and strenuous work. The day started slow as it took us two hours to cross over to Gozo due to traffic. On our way on the ferry I snapped this schooner which looked to me as if it had to change course to avoid the ferry. I used my mobile phone (thus the poor quality) as I had left my camera in the car.