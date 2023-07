Decorated 1

Feast day in Rabat Malta. They celebrate the feast of St.Paul. This is one of the wider streets leading to the old primary school which still says "GIRLS SCHOOL", like so many other schools built in the same period (late 1890's) . Primary education became compulsory in Malta in 1946. There's another door a few meters away for boys.