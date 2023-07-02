Previous
Next
Decorated 2 by elza
Photo 911

Decorated 2

Filling in and do not feel obliged to comment. Apologies for the bulk download but I am away from my pc for most of the summer.

Even the narrower streets are decorated for the feast. These banners mention the grandmasters associated with Rabat.
2nd July 2023 2nd Jul 23

Leli

ace
@elza
Husband to a very patient and supportive wife. Four grown-up kids and grandfather of six. Retired after some lovely and wonderful years in the...
250% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Quite spectacular.
July 11th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise