Previous
Explaining robotics by elza
Photo 919

Explaining robotics

Filling in and do not feel obliged to comment. Apologies for the bulk upload but I am away from my pc for most of the summer.

During my son's surprise party, my grandson, who is fascinated by anything that has a chip inside managed to captivate a guest with his latest invention and LEGO creation.
10th July 2023 10th Jul 23

Leli

ace
@elza
Husband to a very patient and supportive wife. Four grown-up kids and grandfather of six. Retired after some lovely and wonderful years in the...
251% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Suzanne ace
Wonderful affectionate portrait
July 11th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise