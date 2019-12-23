23rd December 2019

Today we drove the 267 miles west to Penzance as WE (not just me) are spending Christmas in Penzance with Mum, Ian, Hester and Brian. I packed the car and despite having a massive boot we managed to fill the back seat as well. We set off earlier than I had planned and made our first stop of Hillbrush for brunch - my usual eggs Benedict. It was really crowded as it was the last day open before Christmas.



Our next stop was one I had planned when I thought I was coming down on my own but I still wanted to go to it to try it out. It is called Hog Hedge and is only just off the A30 near Okehampton. It is an independent place and the coffee was very good. In the end we arrived at about 4.40pm and the traffic was not bad and the rain held off until later in the evening when Hester and Brian arrived, with Harry (above) and Teasel the border terrier!



Christmas is a’comin’!

