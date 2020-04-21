21st April 2020

Day 29 of lock down.



Rather a slow day today. Colin baked almond macaroons in the morning which although they didn’t spread quite as much as expected, they were delicious and tasted like the ones we used to get from Patisserie Valerie.



Later in the afternoon we walked to Bushy Park avoiding the runners and it was really nice when we got there.



Gammon, egg and sweet potato chips this evening - I notice a decline in my culinary attempts - main reason is it was quick to do when we got back from Bushy Park. After dinner I prepared my photography kit in a rucksack as I am planning a disgustingly early start tomorrow for a photoshoot at Bushy Park to hopefully get some images for my Clubs Vision2020 competition.



17,337 dead in the UK (up 828)

