24th April 2020

Day 32 of lock down.



A bit of a slow day today. I called Mum and we caught up on the old fashioned method of the telephone - I am so used to ‘Zooming’ now!



There was a knock at the door later in the day and our friend Anne who lives locally had popped by on her way back from shopping. It was strange not to invite her in but to have a chat through the living room window. I am not convinced she has been sticking to the local down rules entirely but it was so nice to chat to someone different for once and all of her family are keeping well.



We planned a longer walk later this afternoon to Bushy Park so I cooked a Spaghetti Bolognese before we left so it would be ready on our return. The weather was stunning in the park although the sunset was not so impressive that I got any more images for my photo club competition. This impressive stag with his velvet antlers was enjoying the sunshine as well.



19,506 dead in the UK (up 768)

