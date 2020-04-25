25th April 2020

So, I had been in to minds about whether trying another early start this morning. I almost changed my mind and go for Sunday but I decided to keep to me plan. I set my alarm a bit earlier for 5.15am but in the event I got up just before it went off. I was up and out by 5.35am.
What a disappointment, it was cold and grey and there was no sunrise to speak of. I waited for quite some time as often even though the actual time of sunrise can be a disappointment, the half an hour afterwards can bring rich rewards. Not so today. I was feeling deflated at my great early rise but lack of photos but this was somewhat made up for on my way back as I spotted a group of Jackdaws taking it in turns to strips the winter coat off of a very long suffering Fallow deer. This may make it into the nature category of the competition.
In the afternoon I started seriously researching the software that will eventually take over from my beloved Aperture which has not been supported by Apple since 2014. I am coming down in favour of Capture One as used by a friend of ours who is now a member of the photo club.
It’s Saturday so it must be Quiz night! Pork chops tonight as they are quick to cook and we didn’t do too badly.