25th April 2020

Day 33 of lock down.



So, I had been in to minds about whether trying another early start this morning. I almost changed my mind and go for Sunday but I decided to keep to me plan. I set my alarm a bit earlier for 5.15am but in the event I got up just before it went off. I was up and out by 5.35am.



What a disappointment, it was cold and grey and there was no sunrise to speak of. I waited for quite some time as often even though the actual time of sunrise can be a disappointment, the half an hour afterwards can bring rich rewards. Not so today. I was feeling deflated at my great early rise but lack of photos but this was somewhat made up for on my way back as I spotted a group of Jackdaws taking it in turns to strips the winter coat off of a very long suffering Fallow deer. This may make it into the nature category of the competition.



In the afternoon I started seriously researching the software that will eventually take over from my beloved Aperture which has not been supported by Apple since 2014. I am coming down in favour of Capture One as used by a friend of ours who is now a member of the photo club.



It’s Saturday so it must be Quiz night! Pork chops tonight as they are quick to cook and we didn’t do too badly.



20,319 dead in the UK (up 813)

