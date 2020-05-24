24th May 2020

Day 62 of lock down.



Bank holiday weekend and it is hot, hot, hot!



We had arranged to meet with Chris at Home park as thesis a good place to walk dogs. We were walking and Chris was driving over with Branston the dog. In the event everyone else also seemed to have chosen today to go out. We were dodging people on the way to Home Park and when we eventually got there, there was clearly no parking to be had. We walked up towards Bushy Park but still no parking. In the end we walked back towards Broom Road and the recreation ground that we had discoed a while ago whilst on one of our walks around Teddington. We finally met with Chris and Branston. We were all very good and despite the length of time since we last met, we kept our 2 meter distance although we broke it slightly as Branston was so excited to see us, we could not possibly not made a fuss of him!



We wandered over to the little nature reserve next to Normansfield development and sat by the end and saw three common newts in just a few minutes. Unfortunately I had the first bad bought of hay fever this season. I think I’ve avoided it whilst being mostly indoors but the grass pollen got the better of me and I was sneezing and streaming. We said our goodbyes and headed off and after our route around Teddington we had walked well over 13,000 footsteps!



Colin lit up the barbecue this evening and I made fresh mint sauce to go with the lamb steaks. Very nice.



36,793 PHE total dead in the UK (up 118)