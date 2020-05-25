25th May 2020

Day 63 of lock down.



Colin was out at golf this morning, still self isolating from his golfing partner. Still hot and sunny.



On the dot of 2.00pm I joined a Zoom meeting with friends from College that I had met up with a couple of years ago in Dorset. It was nice to see everyone although sadly our friend in Thailand could not make it this time so we are hoping to see him again soon when we have another session. Part way through this Zoom, I received a phone call from a man who had contacted me last night via Gumtree about the childs’ bike we had for sale. ‘Monty’, his wife and son arrived promptly at 3.00pm and whilst maintaining our 2 meters which was quite a challenge, they tested the bike. Monty was clearly quite enthusiastic although as his son was only four, his feet did not actually reach the pedals. However, Monty was clearly pleased with the bike and after a little bartering we settled on £50. They are a nice family who I’ve locally and I hope they feel they have bought a very good bike which will last little Jake for a number of years.



Back for the last twenty minutes of my Zoom session.



This evening after my first visit in nearly a month to M&S (a lot quieter than expected), I made Hester’s smoked salmon frittata with roasted vegetables and fresh English asparagus followed by melon.



36,914 PHE total dead in the UK (up 121)