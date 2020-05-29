29th May 2020

Day 67 of lock down.



I posted a montage that I had made for my sister Sophie of Isabelle’s big moments so far - she is only 6 years old - for a school project. In doing so I had to walk the distance of the High Street twice which gave me a chance to spot the little cafes that are gradually opening for take away drinks and food only. It also gave me a chance to see how people are starting to lapse into pre lock down behaviour or as I like to call it - the Dominic Cummings effect!



Colin baked a second batch of Fat Rascals which we haven’t been allowed to test yet. We walked out in the late afternoon to Bushy Park. The relax in lock down is obvious as people congregate in a limp attempt of social distancing outside the pub waiting for the fish and chips to be served. It was better once inside Bushy Park and I was totally distracted for a while hand feeding a family of six Canada goose goslings along with their parents. I couldn’t believe it as they all ate from my hand, let me stroke them and followed me when the food ran out!



A rather old piece of salmon for dinner tonight from the freezer which I had to try and revive with a sesame oil, soy sauce and garlic marinade which isn’t too bad in the end.



We watched a dire film called The Counsellor directed by Ridley Scott - that’s two hours of my life I’m not getting back.



38,161 PHE total dead in the UK (up 324)

