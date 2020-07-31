31st July 2020

Colin went over to Karen's this morning for his delayed visit that he had hoped to do yesterday. As I had just over 500 greeting cards to make up I stayed behind to do this.
It was the hottest day of the year so far with some places heating 38°. I popped out around lunchtime to drop off the framed print to the Landmark Centre that the chairman had bought and it gave me a chance to see my other framed print in pride of place on display at the entrance. This will be displayed over three art salons over the next few weekends. I only have four prints left now so I hope these will be sold by the end of August. I also got to chat and catch up with Francesca who I have not seen since March as she has been a furloughed.
Afterwards I went to restock my spinner in Waterstones. I have been selling very well but I found out that the manager - Nick - is still on furlough with no idea of when he will be returning.
By the end of the day I had made up the additional hundreds of greeting cards and the associated paperwork to go with them. I am hoping that my reminder will finally get my invoice from March (now well over four months old) finally paid by the Richmond branch.