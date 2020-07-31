31st July 2020

Day 128 of semi lock down.



Colin went over to Karen's this morning for his delayed visit that he had hoped to do yesterday. As I had just over 500 greeting cards to make up I stayed behind to do this.



It was the hottest day of the year so far with some places heating 38°. I popped out around lunchtime to drop off the framed print to the Landmark Centre that the chairman had bought and it gave me a chance to see my other framed print in pride of place on display at the entrance. This will be displayed over three art salons over the next few weekends. I only have four prints left now so I hope these will be sold by the end of August. I also got to chat and catch up with Francesca who I have not seen since March as she has been a furloughed.



Afterwards I went to restock my spinner in Waterstones. I have been selling very well but I found out that the manager - Nick - is still on furlough with no idea of when he will be returning.



By the end of the day I had made up the additional hundreds of greeting cards and the associated paperwork to go with them. I am hoping that my reminder will finally get my invoice from March (now well over four months old) finally paid by the Richmond branch.



46,119 PHE total dead in the UK (up 120)