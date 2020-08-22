22nd August 2020

Day 150 of semi lock down.



In the absence of our Park Run, Saturday seems to have developed into our early morning Lidl shop day. I have checked he weather forecast and it is not great next week. I have a list of shots I want which turned out to be morning shots when I last visited in the afternoon as the light was wrong.



After Lidl we headed straight to Twickenham Green for the cricket club, I walked the time to Twickenham Ales for the company signage. Onto Twickenham Studios and their sign is an excellent addition to the montage - they have a great logo. Finally onto York House which this time did not have a five year old birthday party set up on the veranda! The light was perfect and I got a more interesting side angle. The final shot I wanted was of the facade of Marble Hill House and we were all to park close by. I spotted the scaffold as I walked towards the house. I have never been that close and was. Not sure if I could access the front lawn. In the event I was able to access it with not problem. The big problem was the fact that the entire building is covered in scaffolding for what looks like a major renovation.



My intention was to shoot fresh images for each montage but unfortunately I have had to scour my archives and managed to find a couple of images taken a few years ago which have not seen the light of day so I will use that one along with an unpublished image of the statue at the rugby stadium. I emailed Hammerton’s Ferry owners as well asking if they would allow me access to their floating pontoon to photograph their ferry service. I will need to go onto private property so I wanted to gain permission first.



In the afternoon Colin played golf with Chris at Fulwell and I cooked dinner for us all a bit later, including a naughty syrup sponge on request by Colin!



