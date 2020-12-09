9th December 2020

Day 266 since the start of the 1st lock down.



This morning I met with he editor of the local TW magazine outside of the new cafe Benedicts and collects some spare copies of the magazine to send to Mick and John who had recently retired from Apollo Garage as Colin wrote an article on them which I photographed for in the Teddington edition. I am also responsible for both the front covers of the TW11 and TW1 magazine which is quite an accolade. I did last years December editions as well.



Afterwards I bravely caught the bus over to Richmond to deliver their restock of Christmas cards and to pop back into the Wholefoods shop where I bought some excellent jokey crackers (with modelling balloons) and some sweets for Colin.



I also had an order form our local MPs husband for a Teddington montage. Now technically these have sold out but I was a bit naughty and sold him the ‘Artists Proof’ which I also sold to someone else… I have not editioned it and it will raise more funds for the Landmark Arts Centre so I think it is a win-win situation. Now I need to order a frame.



Finally I put together the wreath for the front door using the holly that Colin had collected from the golf club with a lot of berries on it and some off-cuts of bits of the Christmas tree. I always like looking at it when finished but it is very prickly to make. I also made yet another batch of fresh cranberry sauce so we can keep some to use during the year and I will take two down to Mum’s at Christmas.



62,566 PHE dead in the UK (533 deaths in the last 24 hours)

