13th December 2020

Day 270 since the start of the 1st lock down.



Colin was yet again this Sunday morning watching James play football which gave me a chance to catch up on some tasks such as making another batch of cranberry sauce. I have also received an order for one of my limited edition montages but unfortunately the frame that has been sent has got quite an obvious flaw and I do not feel I can use it. I had a brainwave and decided to look at the wooden frames of the broken picture frames that had been delivered a month or so ago (waiting to go to the tip in the garage). I had an idea that if the frames were okay I could order more glass and reuse them, however after inspecting all six of them at great risk to myself because of the lethal shards of glass, there were only about two usable frames if that - I was pretty annoyed. Anyway, at least that there was a better condition one and I'm now pleased with the final framed image.



In the afternoon I started the first batch of Christmas present wrapping. Unfortunately I will not get to see my youngest sister Sophie this Christmas or my brother-in-law and niece. It is also Sophie's birthday on 20th December therefore I have to wrap and send all the presents tomorrow, hoping they will arrive in time. Luckily we saved a large box from Colin’s cheese delivery and everything fits in perfectly and I think it should be safe and sound.



I also had a blitz on writing Christmas cards with my reindeer design and actually did very well and apart from the local neighbours I have written all of them and it seems I calculated accurately and we will have used exactly all of the 100 cards I ordered!