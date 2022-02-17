17th February 2022

1 year, 315 since the start of the 1st lock down in March 2020



Today the forecast was sunny or at least sunny intervals so we decided to take advantage of the weather. We drove to Bagshot to visit the largest garden centre in the South East of England (allegedly!) Longacres.



It was actually huge with parking for 550 cars, not only was there plants and garden paraphernalia but also food, a butchers, Gelateria, supermarket, cafe (sadly full), gifts and much more including a massive barbecue section which was what we had come to visit as Colin wanted to buy briquettes in the winter as they are cheaper! Each bag is normally at least £18 but I had seen an offer for two bags for £25.



We had hoped to celebrate our savings with a coffee but the queue was long with no spare seats so after a quick consult of the National Trust book we headed towards Claremont which would be on the way home. I couldn’t understand why everywhere was so busy until as I was parking I remembered it is half term - oh dear. We did manage to get a seat in the cafe though and enjoyed a latte and flapjack before a walk around the lake and grounds feeding the rains of some popcorn to a lovely black swan. It was very nice to spot large bunches of snowdrop and little daffodils across the estate - little signs of Spring. Just as we got back to the car it started raining so good timing.



It was back to photo club this evening as I was on front desk and register duty. Thee have been many warning for the entire country that Storm Eunice is about to hit. I cannot work out is it is going to be really bad or whether the Meteorological Office is being very careful after their comments in 1987!



The lecture was interesting if a little dry and I may think of starting to work towards another photo qualification using entered prints into Salons in the UK - watch this space.

