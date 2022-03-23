23rd March 2023

2 years since the start of the 1st lock down in March 2020 (had to amend the days!)



What a good start to the day at Premier Inn - their ‘bottomless’ breakfast, both cooked and Continental was very good and such better value that anything that the airport has to offer.



We geared up for check in and possible issues with hand luggage but in the event there was absolutely no trouble at all despite Coin wearing numerous bags hanging off his trousers to reduce the hand luggage down to 10kgs! In addition, I had paid a little extra for priority boarding and for the first time in my life I was the very first person to get on the plane and get my hand baggage (in the ruck sack) safely stored away. I was pretty warm in my snow boots and arctic jacket on the second warmest day of the year in the UK. The flight was less than half full so my trick with the middle seat worked and we had plenty of space all the way.



The views as we came into land at Bergen were pretty impressive - this is a boat passing under a massive bridge caught from above.



We took the tram to the centre of Bergen which took abut 40 minutes but must be one of gather cheapest things in Bergen which is a lot more expensive than home in every respect.



We then towed the cases up a hill which should only take 10 minutes or so but actually took near half an hour. Our apartment was easy to find and I had the code for the key safe. It is in a great location, central in the old city but very quiet and spacious.



Before we settled too much we headed for a nearby Co-op and used the currency converted I had made to shock ourselves at how expensive everything was including lemons at £2.70 each! I cooked pan fried salmon for dinner - delicious.

