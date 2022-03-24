24th March 2022

2 years and 1 day since the start of the 1st lock down in March 2020



We got up after a good nights sleep as the bed is very comfortable and were out of the house before ten o clock which is pretty good for our first day.



We walked down to the harbour and popped into the tourist information office on route to collect a map. It was at this point that our carefully planned day was thrown into disarray. We asked about the fjord trip that we had planned to take on Saturday because of the weather forecast and the woman told us that today would be a much better day as the weather was guaranteed for the day - she did agree that Fridays forecast was pretty dire though!



We made a swift decision to ditch the days plans or at least to shelve then until Saturday and booked ourselves on the days 11.00am sailing.



Yet again we were the very first two people on board and when we set of at precisely 11.00am there were less than 30 people in total on board the large catamaran. We travelled from Zachariasbryggen wharf in Bergen through the Osterfjord towards Modalen (Mo), Norway’s second smallest municipality. We passed through the shallow and narrow Mostraumen straits very, very slowly and the reflections and villages on route were stunning. However it was the colourful clapperboard buildings that caught my eye instead.



It was bitterly cold in the wind as the catamaran sped along. As we had only decided today that we would go today I was not wearing my polo neck, ski trousers, buff, or my thick gloves! I stayed outside for most of the journey but did have to succumb to going downstairs for a coffee to warm up. The views were amazing and there was a lot of snow the further we travelled up the fjord.



We came back to the apartment to have a belated lunch of a good Thai soup before I headed out to take more photos.



In the evening it got a lot colder but we headed out to Brasilia Bergen - a steak house with an amazing menu where a set price os paid and then cowboys come to the table and carve off all different sorts of meat until you tell them to stop! For Norway it’s an amazing deal. I was full pretty quickly but Colin did it justice.

