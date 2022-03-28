28th March 2022

2 years and 4 days since the start of the 1st lock down in March 2020



We awoke to an absolute stunning view over the Channel between the island of Tromso where we are located and the other half Tromso across the bridge. The snow is thick with more forecast which is great if it can just hold off until tomorrow. Tonight we have the hunt for the Northern Lights, planned for many months and the main reason for visiting Norway.



We decided to walk down to the town to see the local area. In the summer this should take about 15 minutes but in the thick snow and with black ice often hidden it took us nearer to forty minutes. We vowed to use the local bus service to get around. Tromso is a lovely little town and especially the harbour with its crystal clear waters (as too cold for much to live).



We located the hotel - Hotel Clarion With (With nothing - that is it’s name!) - where we need to meet our guide this evening and then the Tourist Information office who game us great advice on downloading an app for the local bus times and the app for paying which makes life a lot simpler. We found a Kiwi supermarket this time and stocked up with pasta and sauce for a quick meal later in the afternoon as we would be heading out for a 7.00pm meet at the hotel and then we caught the bus back - quite a challenge as we had no idea of the name of our bus stop!



Quick pasta dinner very early and then we piled on the thermals, activated the hand warmers to keep batteries and our hands warm, new memory card in the camera and we were off, on the bus.



There were eight of us along with Jurre Jan de Wit (a.k.a. J.J.) from Holland. We were from the UK, Croatia, Norway and the US. There were so many obstacles before we even departed. Would we actually get to Norway (with Covid restrictions/health)? Once there would the weather remain clear? Would there be sufficient solar activity and finally even if all these boxes were ticked, would we actually be able to find them? The final challenge was that this was the first time I have attempted this type of night photography and it was in -13 degree temperatures.



Having an excellent guide and driver was essential. Over the 8 hours from 7.00pm to our return at 3.00am, JJ constantly checked apps, liaised with other ‘Chasers’, changed direction a number of times and drove for hundreds of kilometres until we reached a remote spot in the mountains in Signaldalen with views of the stunning mountain Otertinden. Starting slowly with a barely visible green arc, the lights got stronger and then also appeared in violets and red. Fantastic.



I was frustrated that despite knowing my camera well and having learned the settings required, it was nigh on impossible to accurately focus and nearly every shot seemed to be out of focus. I realised that I should actually just look at the Lights as well to remember the moment. They really were amazing. After a while (JJ did try and help me) set up a little fire and we all enjoyed pumpkin and lentil soup followed up with hot chocolate.



We eventually headed back which took a good couple of hours during which I chatted with JJ and everyone fell asleep!



Post script

I checked my photos the next day and despite my worries, I seem to have captured the lights and I am very happy (and relieved).



