29th March 2022

2 years and 5 days since the start of the 1st lock down in March 2020



Lie in this morning after finally getting to bed at around 3.00am. I deduced to brave the memory card and download my attempts at Aurora photography before we went out. Despite my frustration I am so pleased that I actually have quite a few in focus (and more that are blurred) so I feel redeemed!



We eventually caught the bus into town (we are getting a dab hand at the bus apps now) and although the weather was veering between sunshine and snowstorms, we walked across the long bridge linking our island to Tromso on the mainland. It was bitterly cold and I was glad I had the spikes on my snow boots.



It was quite a long walk past the modern cathedral up to the lower cable car station. By sheer coincidence we met the Norwegian couple from our trip to see the Lights last night. I was pleased that she had also managed to get some photos and they had just been up the cable car as well. We had to wait for the cable car and by the time we were heading up the mountain there was a white-out blizzard! This ‘forced’ us to stop for lunch and we both enjoyed the classic Norwegian sausage with roast potatoes and onions. By the time we had finished the snow stopped briefly so we could venture out on the mountain. The snow was so thick and drifted into huge piles. The landscape was almost monochrome and it was really enjoyable to spend time capturing the landscapes although my lens started to play up again but I managed to get it working again. I am just relieved that it held out for last nights Northern Lights.



We enjoyed coffee and shared apple pie afterwards to warm up before catching the cable car back down again.



Unfortunately I forgot to pull the spikes back out on my boots and after warning Colin to be careful for the past couple of days, it was me who fell over on black ice! It was mainly my pride that was hurt as there was soft snow and I was pretty well padded in my ski trousers and arctic coat. We decided to take the bus back all the way from outside the cable car station to the stop in our road - very convenient. I think I may feel a bit tender tomorrow!!

